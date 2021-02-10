Cuba sets the one-stop shops for self-employment





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) With the purpose of speeding up bureaucratic procedures and processes, the Council of Ministers recently approved a the one-stop shop, a new tool for self-employed workers to carry out all their legal procedures.



On its scope and characteristics today, Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera, Minister of Labor and Social Security, provided details and clarified that this instrument will provide information and advice and will manage the procedures for applications, cancellations, permits or suspensions.



She commented that up to now the procedures required the authorization of several entities and in addition, people had to apply to licenses in several places, which was cumbersome.



With the implementation of the one-stop shop, only two entities will be authorized to give permits: the agencies dedicated to transport operation licenses and the municipal labor directorates for the rest of private works.



Feitó Cabrera detailed that the documents to be presented are: identity card, project of the activity to be carried out, application in the case that it requires to employ workers, as well as other papers according to the person's purpose.



Regarding the report, she clarified that it will use simple language with the description of the activity required by the applicant.



Among the requirements to be included in the proposal are: name of the project, description of the activity or activities to be developed; place where it will be deployed; interest in using any form of advertising or artistic services.



The document should also include information on compliance with physical planning standards, fire protection, care and maintenance of the site, hours of operation, as well as clarifying whether or not they will receive social security benefits.



When the initiative is presented, an official will make a preliminary review, receive the application and will give the interested party a deadline to report back to the office, said Feitó Cabrera.



She also clarified that the employee of the entity will present the result of that file to the head of the window, who in turn will verify compliance with all the processes and validate the authorization.



Then all the documentation will be sent to the representatives of the territory of each of the entities involved according to the project.



She stated that they are also working on the computerization of all records to shorten bureaucratic deadlines.