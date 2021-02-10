Venezuela and Cuba Foster Commercial Relations





Havana, Feb 9th (ACN) The president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce Antonio Carricarte held an online meeting Tuesday with his Venezuelan counterpart Pilar Gonzalez to draw up working guidelines aimed at fostering bilateral links.



According to the Cuban Chamber of Commerce the action aims at empowering relations between the two chambers of commerce and business people from both countries and sectors offering investment opportunities and cooperation.



The two officials agreed to the text of the 2021 Cooperation accord and the Plan of Action which aims at boosting bilateral trade and which must be signed in March.