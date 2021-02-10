Renowned Agroindustrial Company in central Cuban province replaces imports





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Despite the existence of COVID-19, which hinders greater trade, the Ceballos Agroindustrial Enterprise, in Ciego de Avila, assured in 2020 productions that replaced imports for an amount of about 753,000 US dollars.



This entity, with an important commitment in the Ciego de Avila economy and also in the country's economy, guaranteed in the previous year its products to the Mariel Special Development Zone and to the joint ventures Moa Nickel S.A. and Minera del Caribe (EMICAR).



It also delivered to Cuba Catering (which offers catering services, supplies of products for sale and service on board, as well as interior outfitting of aircrafts), and to La Estancia (a Cuban entity whose purpose is to produce packaged food and beverages that are sold around the country).



Among the items in greatest demand were mango puree concentrate, aseptic guava, mango and banana purees, and frozen pineapple juice concentrate.



DCeballos, the commercial name of the entity, applies science and technology very well in the farm and industry, implements successful production strategies and shows an effective national and international commercialization, which supports the economic development that the country needs.



It has 11, 000 hectares, of which 8,000 are covered by fruit trees such as mango, guava, pineapple and citrus; another 17 with protected cultivation, 10 with semi-protected cultivation and the remaining lands are used in the planting of root crops, vegetables and grains.



It is supported by 18 mini-industries, which are increasingly strengthening and contributing to the substitution of imports, the generation of employment in rural communities, local self-sufficiency and the creation of productive chains benefiting the national economy.



These small factories deliver more than 6,000 tons of finished products annually and are integrated to the agricultural export pole of the territory, led by DCeballos, an action that is in line with the call of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to generalize the good experiences in a key sector.



The consolidation of the export portfolio of the Ceballos Agroindustrial Enterprise, leader since 2018 of the province's export pole, endorses its inclusion in 2020 among the 37 selected in Cuba to easier sales and imports of state and private productive forms.



Fresh avocado and Persian lime, aloe vera stalks and fruit candies in syrup, aseptic mango puree and fresh mango, MD-2 pineapple, habanero chili bell pepper, charcoal and aloe vera are among the exportable items.