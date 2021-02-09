Cuba continues its sugarcane harvest two months after starting



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Two months after it began, the sugar cane harvest in Cuba has maintained 15 sugar mills producing more sugar so far compared to their yields in the previous campaign.

he standard family basket for January and February.



Perez Perez told Granma newspaper that there are several factors affecting the country's sugar harvest and production, among them are the COVID-19 pandemic; the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that hinders the purchase of agricultural products, parts and equipment for sugar mill repairs; and the rains registered on October and November.



Since the beginning of the campaign, in December 2020, the industry has also faced very complex situations: 14 out of the 38 mills planned to start the harvest were not incorporated on time; 11 mills started the production start-up late due to humidity in the fields and three others could not finish the relevant repairs on time, he added.



The expert also pointed out that the milling that was planned to take advantage of 67% is at 52% due to the level of breakage of the equipment, which forces to make stops for repairs.



The Azcuba executive assured that despite the difficulties, provinces such as Cienfuegos and Sancti Spiritus(both in central Cuba) highlighted by the good harvest and an improvement in Matanzas and Villa Clara; in addition, it is expected to achieve a better productive chaining with the national industry, supported by the participation of 54 companies.