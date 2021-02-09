Cuban Art company to provide export services to non-state-owned companies



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The Artistic and Literary Promotions Company of Cuba ( Artex) will provide the export service to the Non-State Management Forms, as a link between the non-state entity and the future client.



In this regard, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce highlighted on Twitter, the work of Artex, with more than three decades of work in the exportation of goods and services of Cuban culture.



Artex, which belongs to the Ministry of Culture, was founded on February 4, 1989 and is the main marketing and promotion company of Cuban art, realized through the export and import of products through its seven agencies: Paradiso, Soycubano, Musicalia, Clave Cubana, D'ARTE, Bis Music and Ediciones Cubanas, and an import division Comercial Lauros.



With branches in all the provinces, it was the initiator of the commercialization of compact discs in Cuba and its record label Bis Music, with the title La Rumba soy Yo ("The Rumba is Me"), became the first in the country to win a Latin Grammy, winning the 2001 award for Best Folk Album.