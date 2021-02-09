Cuba has 15 agro-industrial production centers ready for exports





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) During the last year, Cuba has identified 15 agricultural production centers ready to export their own productions, four of them have companies authorized to carry out activities aimed at the international market.



According to Vivian Hernandez Cid, director of foreign trade of the Cuban ministry of foreign trade and investment ( MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), the four export-oriented centers are Empresa Agroindustrial Ceballos, in Ciego de Avila (central Cuba); Empresa Procesadora de Cafe Asdrubal Lopez, in Guantanamo (eastern region); Empresa Agroindustrial Victoria de Giron, and Polo Exportador de la Region de Oriente.



Hernandez Cid told Granma newspaper that to close 2020, the Asdrubal Lopez achieved its first direct export through Cubaexport; while the Polo Exportador de la Region de Oriente, had carried out during the third quarter, its first shipments of essential oil and fruit concentrates.



The head of foreign trade explained that in the case of the Ceballos and Victoria de Giron companies, there is evidence of an increase in sales to tourism and other sectors, as well as the incorporation of exports of productive forms from other provinces.

The productive exporting centers are conglomerates that gather companies, independent farmers and cooperatives, which are preparing to export their own productions.