Cuba Reports Growing Employment in Productive Sector





Havana, Feb 8th (ACN) Cuban Economy minister Alejandro Gil described as very important the current increase registered in the number of job applications in the country’s productive sector.



On his Twitter account the government official said the generation of jobs based on productivity increase is crucial for economic development as it takes the country on the correct direction.



According to the Employment Director at the Labor and Social Security Ministry Ingrid Travieso (MTSS), the increase of job applications is an expected result of the recent increase of monthly salaries, retail prices and the drop in long standing subsidies by the package of measures adopted on January 1st, known here as the Financial and Monetary Ordering.



The official told Cubadebate website that by February 5th, some 92 thousand 651 Cubans applied for jobs, and over 47 thousand of them accepted the job offers by the ministry. The offer included 33 thousand 796 vacancies with 12 thousand 505 of them in the non-state sector for 37 percent and 21 thousand 291 in the state sector.



The job offers are in tune with the economic needs of the municipalities or provinces and this has been the cause for some people to have dropped the offers since they do not always meet their aspirations.



A report by the Cuban Workers’ Confederation says that the Labor Ministry expects to offer 32 thousand new jobs this year, with 22 thousand of them in the state sector and 10 thousand for the private initiative. The report also says that the ministry expects this year’s total employment figure to reach 4 million 619 thousand 700 in the private sector.