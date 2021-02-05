Havana authorities pass price limit resolutions





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Resolutions related to prices in cafeterias, the Family Assistance System (SAF by its Spanish acronym), workers' canteens and state-run parking lots were adopted by the Government of Havana, within the framework of the monetary ordering.



Regarding comments from the population, the maximum retail prices in Cuban pesos (CUP) were specified for non-state-run businesses that operate cafeterias, bakeries and other activities and services, according to the Tribuna de La Habana newspaper.



In the case of the SAF, the regulation specifies references for the offers, depending on the inventories that each entity has for the elaboration, without violating food requirements and the completion of the necessary kilocalories.



The maximum retail prices of the medium and maximum effort workers' canteens were also fixed in the documents, which also show in the enclosures the principle of combining offers without affecting the nutritional requirements.



The prices defined for the meals offers are the maximum prices, which allow to decrease them when the economic conditions are more favorable and the raw materials are more affordable, with cost cards below those approved at this time.











