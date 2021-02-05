Western Cuban province resumes freshwater lobster farming for export





SAN LUIS, Pinar del Rio, Feb 5 (ACN) An aquaculture farm in Santa Maria, in the municipality of San Luis, Pinar del Rio, has reintroduced the breeding of freshwater lobster in its production and is taking the first steps to export it through the Industrial Fishing Enterprise La Coloma (EPICOL).



According to statements made to the Cuban News Agency by Riquelmes Alvarez Vargas, director of the entity, the first 150 kilograms of the species are already in this Pinar del Río port for its marketing abroad, where it is in great demand due to its nutritional properties and delicious flavor, very similar to that of the sea lobster.



The conditions for its development were established there, while 3,500 fry spawned in a space created for this purpose, while the animals in the gestating process are separated from the rest of the population and transferred to another aquarium, where they are protected.



Years ago, the freshwater lobster was introduced in the farm, but for some reasons its production ceased, and now this alternative was resumed for the good of the nation's economy, affected by the world economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the tightening of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, the director noted.

Originally from Australia and spread around the world, the meat of the freshwater lobster has a high-protein, low-fat and low-cholesterol content, while it is in great demand in markets with high purchasing power.









