Youth Technical Brigades will contribute to the advancement of the sugar agroindustry





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) The Youth Technical Brigades (BTJ) confirmed in Havana their plans to help improve the national sugar agroindustry with technological innovations as part of a two-year cooperation agreement with the Sugar Group AZCUBA and the Association of Sugar



Technicians of Cuba (ATAC) to which the Cuban News Agency had exclusive access.



One of the goals is that the BTJ should help reduce consumption rates, save energy and water, and increase agro-industrial efficiency in agricultural production, machinery, mills and other facilities.



The list of commitments also includes the development of technologies to boost both the manufacture and recovery of spare and other parts to replace imports and minimize the environmental impact of industrial activity and the production of sugarcane derivatives, specifically of animal feed.



AZCUBA, ATAC and BTJ will form a team for the professional development and comprehensive training of young brigadistas—with stress on technological innovation, environmental protection and quality—who will receive training, master and diploma courses at Havana’s National Sugar Training Center.



They also have plans of incentives for the Forjadores del Futuro award winners, including scholarships and the publication of their works in ATAC’s journal, and activities that contribute to local community development through thematic events and community meetings.



According to the terms of the document, they will promote the exchange and preparation during the Technician's Day, sugar gatherings, Alvaro Reynoso Honorary Chairs, events, national and international technical congresses, including polytechnics and universities, as well as the strengthening of their internal structures.