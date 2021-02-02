New fuel prices for self-employed workers starting today





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) In keeping with the monetary reform, new fuel prices are set as of today for self-employed workers linked to transportation.



According to a note issued by the Cimex S.A. corporation, this includes those who provide regular freight and/or passenger transportation services, who will buy fuel using magnetic cards issued to license holders.



Those who use Fincimex, S.A.-issued band cards to get fuel at service centers must have sufficient cash in their fiscal bank accounts to pay for the amount they are authorized to buy and thus guarantee the continuity of their services in February 2021.



The new prices—14.66 pesos per liter of 83-octane gas; regular diesel 13.99 and special diesel 15.12—were established on the basis of wholesale market values.