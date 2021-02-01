Cayo Cruz: a new tourist destination in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) In the central-eastern region of Cuba, almost 500 kilometers from the capital city, is Cayo Cruz, an islet hardly known as a tourist destination. Its development is part of strategies and plans, conceived until 2030, that include the construction of approximately 25,000 hotel rooms here and in neighboring keys.



With an extension of 26 square kilometers, Cayo Cruz belongs to the Jardines del Rey archipelago and is connected to the island of Cuba and Cayo Coco through causeways that provide easy and fast access to all services and an even wider range of tourist and leisure options.



Among some of its main attractions are extraordinary virgin beaches ideal for swimming and scuba diving and seashores rich in mangrove forests, coastal scrubs and species typical of the dunes, of great attraction for photography lovers.



Currently, Cayo Cruz already offers high-quality complementary facilities and services at the 58-room La Marina Plaza & Spa hotel, just 20 meters from the Cayo Cruz Nautical Point, which offers a variety of activities such as snorkeling, paddle surfing, fishing and scuba diving to enjoy the beauty of coral reefs and marine fauna.