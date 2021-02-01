More than 3,000 people applied for jobs in Cuban province in January





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) More than three thousand citizens in the Cuban central province of Camaguey applied for jobs in State-run companies since the beginning of the year, and more than 1,500 self-employed workers got their licenses to start operations.



Only in the state business sector, 1,510 people have already been hired and another 759 in budgeted units of the territory, and others, young people in this case, accepted with great acceptance the courses of the Ministry of the Interior, of Personal Security, and of bill collectors at the Electricity Company.



The report was made by Yaniris Hernández Vento, provincial director of Labor and Social Security, who added that the unemployment rate in the region is decreasing, while she foresaw a good year of employment, considering that they had never employed more than two thousand people in a month.



There are a large number of positions occupied in Education as educational assistants, facilities assistants and service personnel, in Public Health, specifically in the areas of patient care, as well as orderlies and receptionists in polyclinics and hospitals, and in the Municipalities.

In turn, in the business sector, positions in agriculture were reinforced, in agricultural activities, rice harvesting, machining operators, in sugar mills and Credit and Service Cooperatives, and in Agricultural and Non-Agricultural Production.



However, there are fewer people interested in joining this last modality belonging to the non-State sector.



Hernández Vento also said that technical personnel, mid-level technicians and skilled workers have been incorporated to work in the construction works in the development of the northern keys and the 26 de Julio Cement Factory, located in the northern municipality of Nuevitas, among others.

The main employment opportunities in the territory continue to be in agriculture, as a security and protection agent, in patient care in Public Health, and as an educational assistant and facilities assistant in Education.