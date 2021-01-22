Over 36, 000 people in Cuba have joined labor force since early this year





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 22 (ACN) Cuban minister of labor and social security, Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, said today on Twitter that employment is the main protection to a citizen, regarding the incorporation into the labor activities of more than 36, 000 people since last January 1.



This date marked the beginning of the " Ordering Task" in the country, a process that has among its objectives to encourage the motivation to enter employment, in function of the economic development of the country.



Yesterday, as part of a national cycle of government meetings, Cuban authorities visited Pinar del Rio and Artemisa provinces (western Cuba), where they checked on issues such as the generation of new jobs and the incorporation into the labor market.



According to official figures, so far the labor departments have attended more than 56, 000 people interested in employment options.

In order to facilitate the incorporation to the job market, it was also created the mobile application Job Offers, which launched its version 1.0 and will be officially presented on January 28th.