Electric tricycles to be manufactured in Cuba to support transport





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) The manufacture of new batches of electric tricycles in Cuba is one of the local transport sector’s projects for this year.



Kirenia Martínez González, deputy general director of Taxis Cuba, remarked that Havana was the first city to launch these vehicles three months ago, thanks to the cooperation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the way this project promotes the use of clean energy and environmental care, and also that it has contributed to monthly savings of 3,500 liters of fuel since the start of Task Ordering.



An inquiry conducted by the enterprise showed that there is a good acceptance of its tricycles in terms of schedules, routes and prices, which have remained at 4.00 CUP since the after the beginning of the Ordinance Task.



At present, the two routes of the so-called eco-taxi active in Havana are the object of an operation study by the Research Center of the Ministry of Transportation in order to make improvements before their large-scale production begins.



Taxis Cuba has already planned the routes for the new vehicles, which will cover populated areas of the city.

Martínez González pointed out that there is a pool of drivers ready to start operating the new electric tricycles.

