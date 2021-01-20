Certified areas in Cuban province guarantee quality of their exports





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) All the agricultural exports of Ciego de Avila (central Cuba) have been produced in certified areas, including those belonging to the cooperative and farming sector, which gives an added value to these productions, which are distinguished by their quality.



Domingo de Leon Reyes, head of the Department of Vegetable Health in the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture, told the press that those who ask for this certification must fulfill essential requirements, such as having the assistance of phytosanitary specialists, the corresponding updated history and not being adjoined to other lands of the same crop.



It is also compulsory to have the phytosanitary regulations of the receiving country, since Cuba is a strict adherent to the international sanitary control measures implemented in the country, both for travelers coming in and out of the Island, and for agricultural productions and other goods.



Currently, in Ciego de Avila there are 1,021 hectares fulfilling the phytosanitary requirements for the planting of export products.



In this way, this Cuban central province sold 16,572 tons of products in the foreign market from January to late October 2020, a figure that represented 72 % of the plan, despite the outbreak of COVID-19, which hinders greater marketing among countries.



The sale of 16 lines, including four new ones (fresh avocado and Persian lime, aloe vera stems, and fruit sweets in syrup), contributed to the effective financial capacity that the national economy so badly needs, and even more so in times of pandemic.



Aseptic mango mash and fresh mango, MD-2 pineapple, habanero bell pepper and charcoal were joined in these well-proven supplies.