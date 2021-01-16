Cuba to launch a mobile app for job searches





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) On January 28, version 1.0 of the mobile application Job Offers, developed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), will be launched in Cuba.



The apk, whose launch was announced at the most recent session of the National Assembly of People's Power, seeks to raise and facilitate access to job offers and will have labor options registered in the control systems of the MTSS.



Ingrid Travieso Rosana, director of Employment of the institution, explained today in a press conference that the platform includes the human resource needs of agencies, national entities, Higher Organizations of Business Management, cooperatives and self-employed workers in all provinces and in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.



It is supported on Android, is accessible by multiple devices and compatible with the accessibility tool for blind people TalkBack.



In this regard, Enit Martinez Gonzalez, director of Informatics of the MTSS, explained that the National Association of Blind and Visually Impaired (ANCI by its Spanish acronym) approved it and stressed that it was accessible for this type of users.



The specialist explained that for its use it is not necessary to have a mobile data package active, but it is necessary to be connected to a wifi network with Internet or mobile data access, using the Cuban frequency.



With a friendly interface and easy navigation, it allows the differentiated search between the options in the state and non-state sectors, as well as the survey according to the province and municipality of interest.



Martinez Gonzalez commented that the platform also contains an advanced search, by province, municipality, school level, minimum wage and keywords, and also allows those who are looking for a position to enter their curriculum.



The new platform does not replace the traditional ways of searching for employment in Cuba, but rather constitutes one more alternative for those interested in seeking or finding work. Since the announcement of the beginning of the process of monetary regulation in the country, 101

institutions have registered more than 48,000 job offers throughout the national territory, more than 34,000 people have been assisted at the Labor Offices, and of these, nearly 13,000 have accepted the proposed vacancy.