Cuban agriculture needs 900 million pesos per year investment to ensure economic recovery





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) To ensure the fulfillment of the strategy of economic and social recovery in the agricultural sector in Cuba, in 2021-2030 it is required to make productive investments at a rate of 900 million pesos per year, an expert in the field said.



According to the Director of Investment and Development of the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG), Luis Enrique Diaz Buron, the investment process from this year and until 2030 will give top priority to investments that substitute imports to the country and increase exports of products such as rice, beans, corn, milk, meat and others.



One of the principles of this process will be to make the most of the investments, guaranteeing among its impacts an increase in production and income, greater deliveries to the food balance and energy savings.



The director pointed out that during the last five years, investments were made for an annual average of 514 million pesos, generally aimed at improving infrastructure, recovering and expanding productive capacities, and upgrading and introducing technologies, equipment and agricultural implements.



It also promotes permanent plantations that allow for a favorable impact on the sector's productive indicators, he added.



Diaz Buron pointed out that by 2021 it is expected to prioritize the continuity of ongoing investments that have not been completed by 2020, as well as the start of impact works on the productive programs of the institution.



Regarding the main projections of the 2021-2030 investment plan, he explained that priority will be given to agricultural productions and their industrial processing from several specialized programs, such as grains, viands and vegetables, citrus, fruit and tobacco.



In the urban, suburban and family agriculture program, all the big organoponics will be restored and the production of vegetables, spices and fruits for local consumption will continue developing.