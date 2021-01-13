Cuban central province recognized in export tobacco layer





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The central region of Cuba obtained the indicator of covered tobacco layer for export above 81 % in the recently completed campaign 2019-2020, possible due to the introduction of more efficient varieties, according to authorities of this economic sector.



Frene Delgado Herrera, director of the Tobacco Experimental Station in the Central Region, told the ACN this scientific institution, located in Cabaiguan municipality, Sancti Spiritus province, was committed to develop 28 research projects last year.



These works, assured the executive, were aimed at solving not only problems in the agricultural branch but also in the rest of the productive process, including the sale of this product to customers at international level, mostly to the European market, which is the main consumer of the ítem.



This was achieved by the appropriate training offered to producers, especially those who obtain high agricultural incomes, and by the application of new technologies, which allowed a more than 18 million pesos contribution to the Cuban economy.



The Cabaiguan Experimental Station has 34 projects until 2030 to guarantee efficiency in tobacco production, which according to experts is one of the safest exportable roubles in Cuban agriculture; it is also responsible for producing the original and basic seed types of 62 % of the varieties produced in the archipelago.



Besides, this center of science is developing 71% of the works related to tobacco genetics that are carried out in the country, and they affirm that the group is making an effort to reduce the losses in the productive processes of the sector's pre-industry and industry.