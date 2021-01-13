Re-ordering task will not have any impact on 2020 taxes in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The campaign of sworn statement and payment of taxes that begins next January 28 will not be impacted by the monetary re-ordering, since the income to be reported is that of the fiscal year 2020.



This was clarified by Belkis Pino Hernández, Deputy Chief of the National Tax Administration Office (Onat), who added that the pandemic will indeed have an impact on the process, based on the Cuban government's decision to exempt self-employed workers who were suspended for six months or more due to the contingency.



The other taxpayers are maintained with the minimum exemption of 10,000 Cuban pesos, the limits of approved expenses by group of activities, in addition to the same model of sworn statement.



Pino Hernández pointed out that there is a 5 percent bonification for taxpayers who pay before March 1 and three percent for those who use electronic channels.



2020 was a complex year for the tax administration, which worked under a tense financial situation due to the intensification of the blockade and the impact of COVID-19.



In spite of this, significant levels were deposited in the State Budget to cover social programs and supply the expenses of the pandemic, valued at 1.3 billion pesos, declared Mary Blanca Ortega Barredo, head of the Onat.



She said that the 168 offices of the agency in the country redesigned their work systems to communicate with the taxpayers in the midst of isolation, for which they created mailings and telephone numbers.



Because of the negative impact of COVID-19 on daily life, in 2020 more than 247 thousand self-employed workers were suspended from paying their obligations and the activities most affected were those of passenger transportation, gymnasium instructor and recreation equipment operator, said the head of the Onat.



In order to avoid crowding and achieve the necessary physical distance, last year the entity took on the task of promoting the use of electronic payment channels (Transfermovil, ATMs, telebanking, remote banking), and important in this sense was the approval of Resolution 200 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, which included the bonus of three percent for the use of these alternatives, said Reinaldo Alemán Mondeja, deputy head of ONAT.



He pointed out that there were also deferred obligations and a five percent bonus was granted for paying them.



From these incentives, he said, in the last five months of last year the number of payments doubled and the amount paid was multiplied by five.



The provinces that most use these new ways are Havana, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Las Tunas and Holguín, and those that use them the least are Ciego de Ávila and Santiago de Cuba.



He pointed out that improvements were made in Transfermovil linked to the activity, for which taxpayers were involved before the version came out to take into account their criteria.



According to Alemán Mondeja, the option of payment by identity card was also created, which was widely used to settle arrears with the tax authorities.



He recalled the inauguration of the new citizen's tax portal last December 22nd, which has different online services and a difference from the citizen's service to the taxpayer's.



Likewise, said the Deputy Chief of Onat, the entity's presence in social networks is growing and legal entities are encouraged to also use electronic payment methods for the balance of their tax obligations.