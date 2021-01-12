Cuba promotes direct foreign investment in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) Ana Teresita Gonzalez, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, said on Monday that the Portfolio of Opportunities for Foreign Capital in Cuba in the period 2020-2021, offers multiple opportunities to interested companies and businesses.



In her official Twitter account, the official informed that currently, investors from some 40 countries are working in Cuba, with projects located throughout the country and mainly in the Mariel Special Zone of Development.



"InvestInCuba, companies from more than 40 countries have business with #Cuba. The Portfolio of Opportunities of #Foreign Investment 2020-2021 has 503 projects located all over the country, 44 of them in @ZEDMarielCuba", tweeted the first vice-minister

.

Last December 8, Cuba presented its new Portfolio of Foreign Investment Opportunities 2020-2021, for a value of 12.7 billion dollars, during the opening of the Business Forum Cuba 2020, event that was carried out in a virtual way to promote the economic exchange with the country, refers the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment in its official website.



This business portfolio offers 112 new opportunities to invest in the Caribbean nation in sectors such as construction, pharmaceutical industry, mining, food production, professional services, among other key areas associated with the country's Economic and Social Strategy.