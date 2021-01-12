Cuba shows good results on sales of agricultural inputs and machinery in hard currency





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) The sale of agricultural supplies and equipment in freely convertible currency (MLC) has been well received by farmers and producers, as it has raised nearly 300,000 USD in a few months.



On September 10, the Logistics Business Group of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG), GELMA, started the marketing of the products in three commercial centers, located in strategic regions: Havana (west), Villa Clara (central) and Santiago de Cuba (east).



Nowadays, seven shopping centers are already in operation and eight more are planned to be opened, in order to reach the number of 16 (one for each provincial head) if it is added the one of the Isle of Youth, in February.



With this new sales modality, independent farmers are favored, since it allows them to speed up the process of supplying inputs. As a result, close to 2,000 clients have visited the stores, and 628 purchases have been made, 611 from producers and 17 from companies.

Some of the most sold products were electrodes, tires, files, batteries, feed, fertilizers and pesticides, machetes and plastic containers.



Last December there were 16 contracts signed, four of them with importing companies and 12 with national industry companies.



Besides, 25 contracts are in the negotiation process that will provide 32 new lines of national production such as multilayer coal sacks, egg trays, boots, vinyl paints, gloves, jute sacks, wagons, multiploug, flat files, plastic buckets, multipurpose boxes and sanitation products.



It is expected to conclude this month the contracts with the Construction Materials Business Group for the supply of gray P-350 and PZ-250 cement, white cement, glue mortar and plywood; and with the Agroforestry Group for the supply of wood and natural resins.