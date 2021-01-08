Eastern Cuban province restarts tourism operations in hotels





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) Under strict health protocols, the Cubanacán Group's E Hotels in the Cuban city of Camaguey resumed their operations to accommodate tourists from the international market, after the interruption of their services due to the COVID-19.



Since last Monday, visitors from Russia, Spain, Germany and the Bahamas have been staying at the Hotel Santa María, one of the facilities that make up the mentioned chain in the city, and although they are transit clients, the interest in this destination is growing, according to information from the website of Radio Cadena Agramonte.



The permanent use of face masks, the cleaning of surfaces, physical distancing, the application of hydro-alcoholic gel, the reduction of decorative elements in the installation, and taking and recording the body temperature of tourists and workers are some of the measures implemented.



Juan José Díaz , director of the hotel complex, told ACN that advertising on social networks and websites specializing in tourism and travel is one of the commercial strategies implemented to promote the services offered there.



To resume the modality of group tours is among the main forecasts of the chain in the province, and to achieve this will be assigned, in addition to the Santa Maria, the recently completed San Juan de Dios Hotel, as both total 59 rooms of high standard, said Diaz .



Renovation work is currently underway at the El Marqués and La Avellaneda hotels, and in La Sevillana the number of rooms is expected to be increased.



Characterized by elements that enhance the history and traditions of the city, the E Camagüey Ciudad Hotel Complex has gained special status in the markets of greatest demand in the city, which have been the United States, Italy, France and Germany.