Japanese companies interested in investing in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) Many Japanese companies are very interested in investing in Cuba and we hope the next U.S. administration will further increase our relations, assured Naoki Yokobayashi, charge d'affaires of the Japanese embassy to the Caribbean island.



In an interview with the Cuban weekly magazine Opciones on the current state of economic and cooperation relations between the two nations, Yokobayashi explained that Japan was one of Cuba's most important partners after the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s.



He stressed that Japan has granted 90 million dollars in non-reimbursable cooperation and 128 million dollars in technical cooperation to Cuba, while more than 300 Japanese experts arrived in the Caribbean island to work in different sectors for the introduction of new technologies.



Economic cooperation is a powerful aspect of the state of relations that is carried out on several lines, including Japan's International Cooperation Agency (JICA), such as Large Scale Financial Assistance, Non-Reimbursable Financial Assistance for Human Security Projects and Cultural Assistance, he added.



Cuba and Japan reestablished diplomatic relations in 1952 and since that date economic, commercial, cultural, scientific and sports exchange has been kept and increased, to become one of the main commercial partners of the island.



A good indicator of relations was the high-level visits between both nations, such as that of former FM Fumio Kishida in 2015 and the first one of a Japanese premier, Shinzo Abe, in 2016; besides the visit to that country of Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel and other important government officials of the Caribbean country.