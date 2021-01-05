US blockade against Cuba stops improvement of students and academicians





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government against Cuba hinders the exchange of knowledge of thousands of students and academics, denounced Monday the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX by its Spanish acronym).



On its official Twitter, the MINREX stated that this hostile US policy, officially established by the White House in February 1962, is real.



The Cuban foreign ministry added a graphic to the message, warning that without the blockade, US schools and universities would benefit from exchanges with students and professors from the island.



It highlights that even with the North American blockade, Cuba is the country with the highest educational rate in the region, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



The Unesco recognized Cuba's international leadership in educational matters during 2020, which it considered an evidence of the commitment of the Cuban state and government with the fulfillment of the educational goals of the Agenda 2030.