Central province of Cuba to start refined sugar production in two of its main refineries





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) With the start up of the Quintin Banderas refinery in Quemado de Guines and the Chiquitico Fabregat refinery in Remedios, Villa Clara(central Cuba) will begin the production of white sugar in 2021, with a plan of about 113, 000 tons of the grain, a line of vital importance for the country's economy.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, Daniel Hernandez Jubier, head of the production group of the provincial sugar company, said that during the present harvesting stage, the elaboration of 56, 000 tons of refining is expected.



The Quintin Banderas will assume a production of 30, 000 tons, Chiquitico Fabregat 15, 000, while the George Washington refinery will produce 11, 300 during the current grinding period, he added.



In the case of Chiquitico Fabregat, it is the only refinery in the country that carries out all of its white sugar production using only sugarcane biomass and not only produces exportable items such as refining, which is in high demand in the international market, but also produces a series of foods destined for the consumption of the people and the raw material (glucose) for toothpaste and other cleaning items, all with the minimum expense of fuel.



During 2020, Villa Clara produced 115,296 tons of white sugar, the first territory of the country in this important line, both for export and domestic consumption, in a year marked by strong restrictions due to the impact of the COVID-19 and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the US government has kept on Cuba for more than 60 years.