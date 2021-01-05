Government of Havana approves new prices for agricultural products





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) The government of Havana approved by resolution the new prices of agricultural products that are marketed in the capital by all forms of state and non-state management, in the context of the implementation of the process of monetary regulation in the country.



By means of Resolution 19 of 2020, which entered into force on January 1, 2021, the city's Governor approved the purchasing prices to the producer, the wholesale prices and the maximum retail prices in Cuban pesos (CUP) of the first class agricultural products in all the province's commercialization network, the Tribuna de La Habana newspaper reported on Sunday.



The resolution also establishes that, "in the case of the benefited and packed products, up to 20 % above the approved retail price will be applied and when the benefited products are cut and packed, up to 50 % above the approved retail price will be applied", empowering the mayors in each municipality to approve the network to market those products.



In approving the prices, it took into account boosting producers' incomes as the main step in the production and marketing chain, with an increase of between two and 3.5 times over previous prices, while not raising retail prices, for most products, in the interest of protecting the population.