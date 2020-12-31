Nearly 15K Cubans applied for jobs after wage reform announcement





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 31 (ACN ) Some 15 thousand people in Cuba have gone to the Labor offices to look for work, after the announcement of the wage reform in the country that will come into force starting January 1st.



Of them, about 7,500 accepted the offer they received, a good sign that the general wage reform will meet the set goals, said today Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera, Minister of Labor and Social Security.



Only in the first week of the announcement of the process more than 11 thousand people were interested in the employment options, and five thousand of them accepted them.



In view of the increase in job applications as a result of the elimination of undue subsidies and gratuities and the increase in salaries, the state sector made available more than 45,600 places to begin covering the demand as of the first days of 2021.



Despite the encouraging figures of labor requests, the Minister warned that the number of jobs in the budgeted sector should not be bloated, since the number of jobs in the productive sectors should be increased so that the generation of employment is in line with local development.