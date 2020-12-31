Higher water bill is also part of the Ordering Task, Cuban minister says





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) The increase of prices in the water bill is also included in the Ordering Task, and it also intends to promote the saving of this vital resource, Meisi Bolaños, minister of finance and prices, pointed out on Tuesday when she addressed this issue at the Cuban TV program Mesa Redonda.



The prices of the water service are centralized due to its importance and because it is a natural resource, besides the fact that its supply implies a significant expense, and in that sense Bolaños explained that there are two types of services: the regulated and the unregulated, which will have a fixed rate of seven pesos, monthly and by the number of people who live in the in the house.



In the first one, the price was also increased with progressive scales that will depend on the water consumption per inhabitant in the month, she said and specified that with this the adequate consumption is pursued.



At the same time, consumption is expected to be in line with international standards; for example, every three cubic meters per inhabitant/month the rate is 1.75 pesos; and when more than eight cubic meters are consumed,



21 pesos per person would be paid, but this is a high rate because it is an over-consumption of water and in domestic use it does not reach that scale, the head of the finance and prices ministry explained.



For individuals who are licensed to operate in their own homes, a specific rate was established that combines the domestic rate and the rate applied to companies.



This combination ensures that the cost level does not increase so much, Bolanos Weiss emphasized and clarified that there is a specific treatment for non-state forms of management.