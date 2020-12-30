Cuba publishes resolution on marketing of agricultural products to tourism





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) In line with the process of monetary order in Cuba, the Ordinary Official Gazette number 90 published today Resolution 177, which establishes the rules for the commercialization of agricultural products among the hotel and gastronomic establishments of the tourist sector and the production units.



Resolution 177 revokes No. 212 of September 19, 2019, which established the payment of agricultural production directly with the banks designated by the Central Bank of Cuba at the exchange of Cuban convertible pesos (CUC) for Cuban pesos (CUP).



According to the current resolution, the tourism entities included are those belonging to the business groups Gaviota, Cubanacan, Gran Caribe, Islazul, Cubasol, Palco, Campismo Popular, the company Servisa, the branches Centro Historico de La Habana, Gastronomia y Recreacion and Residencial Tarara; the Complejo de Museos Histórico Militares and Cubacatering.



It also points out that small farmers, state enterprises with organoponics, basic cooperative production units, agricultural production cooperatives, and credit and service cooperatives will have the opportunity to establish purchase and sale contracts with the different hotel and gastronomic entities.



The products that may be marketed include unprocessed agricultural products; processed and packaged agricultural products; fresh flowers, ornamental plants, floral arrangements and gardening services; consumer rice; charcoal; dried spices and seasonings; chicken and quail eggs; and fresh frozen meat from small livestock (sheep, goats and rabbits).