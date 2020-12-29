Cuban coffee producer starts its international direct trade operations





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) After almost a year of adjusting to increase self-sufficiency in foreign trade operations, Asdrubal Lopez Coffee Processing Company, Cuba's largest exporter of coffee, this month completed its first direct commercial operation to the European market.



This is the debut of this efficient socialist company in its category as Guantanamo's first export center -approved in January this year-, which authorizes it to trade with the world directly, a crucial step to assume its promising position within the strategic program of local development, which will boost capacities for the increase of export lines and centers.



The prestigious industry recognized by its trade name AltoSerra and founded in 1987, in the first half of 2020 focused its efforts on certification processes, training and functional adjustments to undertake, independently, the export responsibility, complementing the mission of Cubaexport, until now in charge of all its commercial activity.



In the same way, this year, when the entity was about to conclude, it laid the foundations to also recently make its first direct shipment of cocoa bean lots to Europe, another of the province's lines best located in the international market, and in which the Asdrubal Lopez Coffee Plant is now entering, in its eagerness to diversify and conquer new future clients.



Its contribution currently represents between 50 and 60 percent of the national coffee that is exported nowadays, and in this context it aspires to conquer new markets, beyond its usual clients in Europe, Asia and Oceania, which already testify to the excellence that coffee born in the mountains of Cuba's extreme eastern region has to offer.



The efficient preparation of the washed Arabica coffee that it processes (rest of the grain and the formation of lots of the same region and quality), propitiated levels of use above the 80 percent, which contributed with a greater additional value to the product.



The second step of the company's development strategy as an exporter will be to improve its technology and to carry out roasting, toasting, grinding and packaging of its star product, which until now has been sold in grain form. This will make the company an exporter not only of raw materials but also of completed products.

