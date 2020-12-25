Cuba´s International Tourism Fair ratified for May 2021





VARADERO, Cuba, Dec 25 (ACN) Ivis Fernandez, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the Cuban province of Matanzas, ratified the celebration of the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba) in May 2021, an event that is undergoing intensive preparation.



During a meeting with journalists in the resort of Varadero, Fernandez recalled that the event is called by all official channels to take place from May 3rd to 8th next year with Varadero as its venue, Russia as guest country, and devoted to destinations of 'Sun and Beach'.

FITCuba is the most important professional forum in the Cuban tourism industry, and its 40th edition should have taken place on May 2020, but it had to be postponed to the current date due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Fernandez pointed out among the new products for vacationers the Varadero Boulevard, which is already operating between the 62nd, 63rd and 64th streets, with a variety of gastronomic, commercial, and cultural services for visitors.

'This has been a rough year for everyone, the country's leadership has given recognition to the performance of the population, which has proven its worth; now tourism will also face the task of ordering as a sector,' he added.

Varadero is located on the Hicacos peninsula, on the northern coast of the province of Matanzas, 140 kilometers east of Havana, and its white-sand beach, which runs a length of 20 kms, is considered the second best in the world, according to international surveys.

The peninsula has fifty hotels with more than 22 thousand rooms overall, and has a varied network of recreational options, especially those dedicated to sailing.