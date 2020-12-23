Payment of salary advances begins in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Due to the beginning of the monetary order in Cuba next January 1, the payment of the advance on wages to the workers begins this Wednesday.



The amount to be accrued will be one thousand Cuban pesos and its objective will be that the people are in conditions to face the new prices on day zero.



Later, in the month of January, the workers will receive their salary increased minus that amount.



All salaried employees who are part of the workers' registry - regardless of their date of entry into the unit - and are receiving salary or social security benefits (medical certificate, economic benefit for maternity) or are on vacation are entitled to the advance.



Also included are those who study abroad in the interest of the state and receive the average salary, as well as salaried employees in the agricultural cooperative sector.



Those who are on unpaid leave or those who are interrupted and who unjustifiably did not accept the relocation will not receive the advance.



In accordance with the new economic context of the country, the Ministry of Finance and Prices modified the salary scale, setting the minimum wage at 2,100 Cuban pesos.



The regulated family basket corresponding to the month of January 2021 will begin to be marketed on December 30, and the sale will be carried out with the new prices set.

The supply book will keep its products and in the order of cost it will have a transformation until it reaches 180 pesos.