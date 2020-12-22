Italian airline to start air operations Warsaw-Santa Clara





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) The Italian airline Luke Air, licensed by Blue Panorama and operated by the tour operator Itaka, will open Tuesday its first flight from Warsaw to the city of Santa Clara, in the center of Cuba.



This charter operation will run until March 30, 2021 and will have a weekly frequency, with a total of 15 entries to the Abel Santamaria International Airport in Villa Clara, according to the website of the magazine Buen Viaje a Cuba, of the ministry of tourism (Mintur).



In this regard, after several months of a complex scenario marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, last November Rainbow Tours and Itaka, the two largest tour operators in Poland, confirmed their winter schedule 2020-2021 to the Caribbean island.



Poland is considered to be one of the most important visitors to the Cuban archipelago, a number that reached 33,175 travelers in 2019, affected this year by the standstill of tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic.