Cuba de Aviación airline restarts its operations in Argentina





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) Cubana de Aviacion airline resumed operations in Argentina this Monday with a non-stop flight to Havana that departed from Ezeiza Airport in the capital city of Buenos Aires.



The first trip to the Cuban capital, after several months on pause by COVID-19, passed with the established rules and strict sanitary protocols, reports the Prensa Latina agency.



Although this time the pandemic forced almost all the countries to close their borders, the Cuban main airline played a leading role with several humanitarian flights to bring and take back home travelers who were stranded in different parts of the world and in the case of Argentina, three flights were made, which allowed the transfer of more than 600 passengers.



At the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, better known as Ezeiza, the team that forms Cubana de Aviación in this capital city worked intensely during the last days to offer its services again with strict protocols and hygienic norms both from Buenos Aires and Havana.



With the reopening of all the airports on the island recently and the progressive opening in Argentina we resumed operations with direct flights to the Cuban capital, said in recent days the general manager of the company in that southern land, Irina Plana.



Cubana de Aviación's Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft is once again flying the 6,900 kilometers that separate Buenos Aires from Havana and has been the only direct flight from Argentina to the Cuban capital for more than three decades.