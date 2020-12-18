OWG airline's inaugural flight arrives today in Cuba with tourists from Canada





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) With the arrival today of the inaugural flight of the Hola Sun tour operator with the OWG airline and some 150 travelers from Toronto and Montreal, in Canada, to the Abel Santamaria International Airport, the arrival of foreign tourism to the Cayo Santa María pole is resumed.



Captivated by the attractions of a beautiful trio of sandy islets in central Cuba, in the province of Villa Clara, visitors will enjoy novel proposals and extreme measures against the transmission of COVID-19 in centers certified by a more hygienic and safe tourism.



The initial flight will open the way for the weekly arrival of clients from the North American nation, with whom the Playa Cayo Santamaria hotel is reopening, Esther Lidia Machado, leading specialist of the delegation of the Ministry of Tourism in Villa Clara, told ACN.



Previously, the air terminal received commercial flights from Mexico and the Bahamas with the adoption of hygienic-sanitary measures against COVID-19 after a period of inaction due to the pandemic.

A high level of safety for travelers and workers stands out from the means of protection, the performance of PCR tests and the declaration on health, essential conditions.