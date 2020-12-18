Cuba spends millions to fight Covid-19 pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) Cuba has spent 100 million dollars this year to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil said.



Gil, who is also the minister of Economy and Planning, presented a report on the performance of the economy this year to the National People's Power Assembly.

He pointed out that Cuba did not spare any resources to fight the disease, which is under control in the country.

The minister added that Cuba had a difficult year, during which the United States intensified the blockade and increased difficulties during the Covid pandemic, and cut off the country's sources of foreign currencies.

This year demonstrated the value of centralized planning to make major decisions in the economy and bring its implementation with unity, stressed the deputy PM.

He noted that during this period, Cuba only received 55 percent of the programmed foreign exchange and executed 60 percent of planned investments.

However, he said that despite the US blockade, Cuba confronted the pandemic and maintained vital services to the population.