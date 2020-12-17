Creating jobs is a priority in Cuba, says Deputy PM





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) Alejandro Gil Fernández, deputy prime minister of Cuba, stated that, based on the conditions created by the monetary order, the country must prepare itself for a higher demand for employment than in recent years.



He pointed out that two factors will converge to create favorable conditions for this: the wage increase and the elimination of undue subsidies and gratuities.



Speaking at the VI ordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power, in the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, he stressed that there is an obligation to create favorable conditions to generate job offers.



He pointed out that they have been preparing for this and an example of this is the recent approval of the Territorial Development Policy.

We have to bet on the generation of jobs from territorial development projects, we cannot bet only on big investments, he said.



Gil Fernandez stressed that another way is to give greater autonomy to the state-owned company so that it can better exploit its potential, increase its levels of activity and generate greater productivity.

The Ordering task, he said, offers a great opportunity and is that it favors the national industry because it makes imports more expensive.



All this generates an environment that we must know how to take advantage of in order to be more competitive, said the Deputy Prime Minister.



At the same time, he said, we have been working on making self-employment more flexible, developing non-agricultural cooperatives, and all this is in favor of generating employment options and making fewer people vulnerable.



Another factor is that there are investments in the industry that are not fully exploited, some already completed and others in process.

What appear to be risks are opportunities, said the Deputy Prime Minister.