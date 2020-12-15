Cuban authorities highlight the importance of boosting foreign investment





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Cuban minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, highlighted today on Twitter the importance of attracting foreign capital, a field that in 2020 has been kept up despite the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



He explained that this year 29 new projects were approved, five of them in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZED Mariel), which was possible despite the strengthening of the U.S. siege, imposed on this country almost six decades ago.



Malmierca quoted in her tweet the Cuban deputy PM and minister of economy and planning, Alejandro Gil, who presented on Monday at the economic affairs committee of the parliament the results of 2020 and the plan for 2021, which predicts a growth in foreign investments of about 22 percent compared to the previous year.



"During the Business Forum Cuba 2020, held last week, Malmierca informed that the amount of investment attracted in the current year reaches 1,895 million dollars, with businesses in sectors such as tourism, construction, mining and industry.



To strengthen the sector in 2021, Cuba launched this month the portfolio of foreign investment opportunities, which has 503 business projects in strategic sectors of the Cuban economy such as tourism, energy, construction, medicine and professional services.



Of these projects, 112 are totally new and 72 were withdrawn because they were approved or in an advanced phase of negotiation.



There are 44 proposals in the Special Zone of Mariel Development, productive and logistic platform to attract foreign capital, which, according to official sources, is a sign of its relevance within the strategic line of productive transformation and international insertion.