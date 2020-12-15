Cuba cannot sell hard currency to the population for the time being





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Marta Sabina Wilson, minister-president of the Central Bank of Cuba (BBC), said that by establishing the 1x24 exchange rate even though people can buy foreign currency for Cuban pesos, now banks do not have availability of freely convertible currencies and, therefore, there will not be free access to them.



The banks could sell the dollars sold by the tourists always in small amounts although the demand of the population is very high, she stressed when answering doubts or questions made by the population, regarding the banking operations in the field of monetary and exchange unification.



In the presence of Marino Murillo, member of the Political Bureau of the Cuban Communist Party and head of the Commission for the Implementation and Development of the Guidelines, she informed on TV that the ATMs do not currently dispense freely convertible currency, nor will they do so as of January 1, but that they only operate in CUPs, precisely as an expression that the country does not have all the money in foreign currency for these purposes.



Those who have accounts in hard currency must go to the branch through the window and if the bank has the availability it can be sold, said the minister-president of the BCC.



Sabina Wilson said that in the ATMs you can dispose of the CUC until January 1 and you can sell to Cadeca the amount you want, that is, there is no limit for this because the idea is to take out of circulation that currency, as established in the Task Order.



She pointed out that deposits can also be made in MLC either from abroad or by going to the bank.



She clarified that the euro will be valued according to the exchange rate established by the Central Bank, but always against the Cuban peso, without the intermediation of the CUC.