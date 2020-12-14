Canadian airline Sunwing restarted operations to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) Sunwing, a Canadian airline, resumed operations to Cuba on Sunday at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Varadero, with two flights from Toronto and Montreal, a frequency that will be maintained weekly during the current winter season.



José Batista, the airline's representative in the main sun and beach tourism center of the island, said in an exclusive statement to Cuban News Agency that some 300 tourists arrived to enjoy their vacations in the resort, most of them with reservations for hotels in Gaviota, since Gaviota Tours is a receptive airline.



Batista commented that little by little they are waiting for the recovery, because before the global scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the so-called high season of tourism in Varadero 46 weekly flights were received and in the summer about twenty, and from this December and until February only two planes will arrive on Sundays.



The existing biosecurity measures in the air terminal from the arrival of the passengers, to the hotel facilities where they will enjoy their stays, demonstrate the resort in the Hicacos Peninsula as a safe destination, and constitutes a guarantee for all, visitors and workers, he said.



The director of the Sunwing in Varadero said that they will already offer excursions through the Trans Gaviota to Havana, in the Varadero itself to the new boulevard, and they will renew the speedboat trips from La Marina, located in Punta de Hicacos.



At the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, which resumed operations last October, there are no workers infected with SARS Cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, and each flight is checked upon arrival.

Today, the TranStar airline from Canada has also reopened flights to Varadero, although it has been traveling to other airports in the country for days.