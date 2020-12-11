Important Cuban plant focused on exports





PINAR DEL RION, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) With several products incorporated to the export and national consumption, the emblematic canned plant La Conchita, in Pinar del Rio(western Cuba), obtained this year 132, 000 pesos in freely convertible currency (MLC) and works in the recovery of lines of great acceptance elaborated there years ago and that for some reason stopped being processed.



These include grapefruit hull, mango portions and slices, pineapple pieces, and coconut candy in syrup, and now the corresponding contracts are being made with the Agriculture Department, somewhat delayed due to hydro-meteorological phenomena that affected the territory.



Idalberto Rodriguez Herrera, director of the Base Business Unit (UEB) La Conchita, told exclusively to the ACN this year they have achieved high productions for the clients and all are products that substitute imports and also include sweet corn, produced in the current calendar, with a lot of demand from the population.



We intend to continue adding new products in 2021, such as tomato soup, pickled onions, guava and mango cream, a line that was stopped years ago and is now active without difficulty.



At the same time, the industry is working on preparing the equipment for the cold harvest, and although we have not yet concluded the contract, we expect to process about 6,000 tons of tomatoes and 2,500 tons of mango, among other products, the executive concluded.