Cuba raises minimum wage, pensions and taxes starting on 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) In accordance with the new economic context of the country as of January 1, 2021, when the monetary order came into force, the Ministry of Finance and Prices modified the salary scale of the country, fixing the minimum salary at 2,100 Cuban pesos (some 87 USD considering the set exchange rate of 24 pesos for one USD).



Resolution 29, published this Thursday in Special Gazette 69, establishes for the complexity group I a salary scale of 2,100 pesos for those who work 44 hours a week and 1,910 for those who work 40 hours.

In the case of those in the last complexity group (XXXII), they will receive 9,510 pesos (381 USD) and 8,645, respectively.



On the other hand, the Cuban government increased to 1,528 the minimum pension for age and total disability of the General Social Security System, as of January 1, 2021.



The Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba in its extraordinary edition number 69 publishes Resolution 28 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which establishes an increase of 5.45 times the current amount of the minimum pension due to age and total disability of the General Regime of Social Security, and of the special regimes of the ministries of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and of the Interior.



With respect to taxes, workers earning more than three thousand 260 pesos per month will pay taxes on their personal income, which may be three or five percent (%), in accordance with a scale set by the Ministry of Finance and Prices.



Resolution 310 of such agency, published this Thursday in the Extraordinary Official Gazette number 70, indicates that up to 9,510 pesos the tax rate will be three percent, and above that figure, five percent.