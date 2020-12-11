Cuba sets new public transportation rates after monetary unification





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) Three weeks before the beginning of the monetary order in Cuba, the Official Gazette published several resolutions that update the rates for the transport of passengers in urban, interurban, maritime and railroad means.



Resolution 346 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, published in Special Official Gazette No. 71, provides that in this capital city the trip by public transport will cost two pesos (as well as by sea in boats), while in the rest of the provinces it will be one peso.



Transportation by buses and road cabs in Havana, managed by non-State entities, will cost five CUPs, while inter-provincial trips from the capital will cost a minimum of 30 CUPs for Matanzas and a maximum of 280 CUPs for Guantánamo.



The cost of the trip in katamaran was also fixed in 50 CUP and the transportation by railroad, with distinction between the amount of the air-conditioned service and the special one.



Resolution No. 315, published in Official Gazette No. 70 Extraordinary, explains that the entities that provide the bus, minibus and microbus rental services for the transfer of workers must agree with their clients on the final price, based on the maximum rates defined.



The text states that the amount to be charged for the rental of the buses is the one resulting from the application of the rate per kilometer or passenger per kilometer, depending on the agreement in the contract.



It also states that the price per mileage and hour differs by type of vehicle; a bus has a capacity of more than 30 seats, a minibus from 16 to 29, while a minibus has five to 15 seats.



The new regulation emphasizes that the services of routes that do not comply with their initial plan may see their service charges reduced.



If the waiting time of the workers exceeds 45 minutes, the initially agreed value is reduced.



On the other hand, Resolution No. 319 has the amounts of the service of technical automotive revision to apply by the Road Administration and Diagnostics Company

Automotive (FICAV), belonging to the Automotive Business Group, which will have a rate of 200 CUP in light vehicles and 300 CUP if they are heavy vehicles.



Also related to the transportation sector, Resolution 320 provides information on the cost of student transfers by companies belonging to the school transportation sector.