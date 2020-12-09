Cuba´s private sector promotes exports in Cuba 2020 Business Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) Representatives of the Cuban non-state sector will participate today in the last day of the Cuba 2020 Business Forum, an event that virtually promotes exports and foreign investment on the Caribbean island.



The private workers will join officials from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) in a panel to present their experiences regarding their recent incorporation into the sale of products and services in the foreign market.



According to Vivian Herrera, general director of Foreign Trade at MINCEX, since the authorization of imports and exports for cooperatives and self-employed workers, a total of 27 sales contracts were signed with foreign companies.



Since last summer, Cuban authorities gave the private sector the green light to buy and sell outside the country through state-owned companies as a way to gain liquidity amid the global economic crisis and the decline in the Caribbean island's income as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Cuba 2020 Business Forum allows the promotion of exportable goods and services from both the state and private sectors, since representatives from 93 countries participate in the meeting.

The event will conclude today with the assistance of the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas, says the official agenda of the forum.