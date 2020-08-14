All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
14
August Friday

ACN: Cuba participates in regional meeting on sustainable tourism

1408-Turismo.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) Cuba is participating Friday in the 31st Meeting of the Special Committee on Sustainable Tourism of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), the Cuban ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) announced on Twitter.
 Cuba is represented at the meeting by Tania Diego, Cuban ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Alexander Sierra, director of development at MINTUR, and the head of international relations at that ministry, Marivel Perez.
 The Special Committee on Sustainable Tourism is a technical body that gathers representatives from ACS member states to discuss issues and projects related to the development of the sector in this geographical area.
 It has the interest of ensuring the attractiveness of the destinations and facilitating the development of good practices in the protection of the environment and local communities.
 
Cuba tourism

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News