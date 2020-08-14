ACN: Cuba participates in regional meeting on sustainable tourism

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) Cuba is participating Friday in the 31st Meeting of the Special Committee on Sustainable Tourism of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), the Cuban ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) announced on Twitter.Cuba is represented at the meeting by Tania Diego, Cuban ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Alexander Sierra, director of development at MINTUR, and the head of international relations at that ministry, Marivel Perez.The Special Committee on Sustainable Tourism is a technical body that gathers representatives from ACS member states to discuss issues and projects related to the development of the sector in this geographical area.It has the interest of ensuring the attractiveness of the destinations and facilitating the development of good practices in the protection of the environment and local communities.