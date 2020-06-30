Cuba reports increase on domestic sales to Special Development Zone



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuba reported an increase in sales by local joint ventures and companies to the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), thus allowing those firms to generate the hard currencies they need.

Although the Cuban economy went through exceptional conditions in the first six months of the year, 12 businesses with foreign capital were approved and the semester is expected to close with a total 15 such projects, said Gil, who is also the minister for Economy and Planning.

Although the Cuban economy went through exceptional conditions in the first six months of the year, 12 businesses with foreign capital were approved and the semester is expected to close with a total 15 such projects, said Gil, who is also the minister for Economy and Planning.

During this period, the tightening of the US blockade and the Covid-19 pandemic have affected Cuba's performance, Gil added, as it was necessary to stop activities such as tourism, and imports and exports dropped.

However, housing has not been interrupted, and 22,557 houses were built, as part of a prioritized program, as well as food production, the deputy prime minister pointed out.

Gil noted that there have been non-compliances with rice and beans crops, as well as pork production, while egg production is stabilizing, although it does not meet the demand from the domestic economy.

For his part, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called to focus on the recovery of all productive activities, without pessimism, because it is not a matter of turning our backs on the pandemic-hit world, but to seek everything at hand to make progress.

Marrero noted that everything should be produced locally, in addition to saving, exporting and betting on the domestic industry, which is an option rather a need.

Participants at the meeting also approved the land management plan in Santiago de Cuba, which contributes to the balanced and sustainable development of that province, and the progress of experimental projects with protein-rich plants.