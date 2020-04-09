Cuba continues decreasing air operations due to COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) With the arrival on Wednesday of 94 travelers, including 72 Cubans living abroad, 20 crew members and two residents, Cuba continues dropping the number of passengers arriving in the country, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported in Havana.

Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology, in an online videoconference broadcast by Cuban TV explained that 83 people also left the country: 66 foreigners, six emigrants and 11 Cuban residents who traveled to accomplish missions.

He also stated that three flights arrived on Wednesday with 14 passengers from Angola and 58 from Venezuela at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana.

The MINSAP official also explained that in Cuba there are 12,698 people, of whom 5,633 are foreigners and 7,065 are migrants, while 988 foreigners are staying in rental houses, a figure that is slightly lower than the previous day.

The specialist clarified that tourists are basically located in Havana's municipalities of Plaza de la Revolucion, Playa, Centro Habana and La Habana Vieja, and in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.