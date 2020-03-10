Varadero gets ready for FITCUBA 2020



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (acn) The project of a new boulevard is executed in Varadero to receive FITCUBA 2020, largest tourist event in Cuba to be held at that resort next May 4-9.



The preparations for FITCUBA 2020 featue other works such as the restoration of the Plaza America Convention Center which includes the construction of a parking area, the water mirror, lights renovation, set into operation of air conditioning systems, among other tasks.

Varadero, Cuba's main sun and beach destination, prepares to show the world its charms in the most important tourist event in the Caribbean island, which will have Russia as guest of honor in this 40th edition.

Russia has become one of Cuba´s main tourist partner since the arrival of tourists from that country to Cuba in 2019 had an increase of around 30% , in what several press media of the European nation consider as a record figure, published the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI by its Spanish acronym).