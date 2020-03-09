Cuba attends Ibero-American tourism ministerial meeting in Andorra



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) A Cuban delegation is attending the 12th Sectoral Ministerial Meeting on Tourism, to be held March 9-10 at the Andorra la Vella Convention Center.



Gustavo Machin, Cuban ambassador to Spain, said this forum is part of the sectoral meetings of the 27th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, to be held in this Principality in November 2020.

In this regard, the official website of the 27th Ibero-American Summit states that during his opening speech, Xavier Espot, Andorra's head of government, highlighted the importance of tourism for the nation, considering it "one of the pillars of our economy" that allows, at the same time, to maintain other sectors of its economy.

Espot encouraged the Ibero-American representatives present in Andorra to work during the two-day tourism meeting, to set from the Ibero-American Community "a common strategy for tourism and sustainable development" with plans to strengthen the professional training or boost gastronomy of the region.

Andorra is a small independent principality located between France and Spain, with some 76,000 inhabitants in 468 square kilometers of area.

